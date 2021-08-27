CNG Steel Cylinders Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries

“

The report titled Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNG Steel Cylinders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNG Steel Cylinders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNG Steel Cylinders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, Praxair Technologies, CIMC ENRIC, Lianzhong Composites, Avanco Group, Ullit

Market Segmentation by Product: Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



The CNG Steel Cylinders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNG Steel Cylinders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNG Steel Cylinders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNG Steel Cylinders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNG Steel Cylinders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNG Steel Cylinders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNG Steel Cylinders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNG Steel Cylinders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNG Steel Cylinders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.2.4 Type 3

1.2.5 Type 4

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 CNG Steel Cylinders Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 CNG Steel Cylinders Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top CNG Steel Cylinders Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top CNG Steel Cylinders Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key CNG Steel Cylinders Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 CNG Steel Cylinders Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers CNG Steel Cylinders Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CNG Steel Cylinders Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 CNG Steel Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 CNG Steel Cylinders Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 CNG Steel Cylinders Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global CNG Steel Cylinders Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top CNG Steel Cylinders Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top CNG Steel Cylinders Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan CNG Steel Cylinders Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America CNG Steel Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific CNG Steel Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe CNG Steel Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America CNG Steel Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Steel Cylinders Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Steel Cylinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Steel Cylinders Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Steel Cylinders Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sinomatech

12.1.1 Sinomatech Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sinomatech Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sinomatech CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sinomatech CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.1.5 Sinomatech Recent Development

12.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

12.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Corporation Information

12.2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.2.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Recent Development

12.3 Worthington Industries

12.3.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Worthington Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Worthington Industries CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Worthington Industries CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.3.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

12.4 Luxfer Group

12.4.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Luxfer Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxfer Group CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Luxfer Group CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.4.5 Luxfer Group Recent Development

12.5 Hexagon Composites

12.5.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexagon Composites Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hexagon Composites CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexagon Composites CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.5.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Development

12.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.6.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.6.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

12.7 Rama Cylinders

12.7.1 Rama Cylinders Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rama Cylinders Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rama Cylinders CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rama Cylinders CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.7.5 Rama Cylinders Recent Development

12.8 Quantum Technologies

12.8.1 Quantum Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Quantum Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Quantum Technologies CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Quantum Technologies CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.8.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Faber Industrie

12.9.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.9.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Faber Industrie CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Faber Industrie CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.9.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

12.10 Praxair Technologies

12.10.1 Praxair Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Praxair Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Praxair Technologies CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Praxair Technologies CNG Steel Cylinders Products Offered

12.10.5 Praxair Technologies Recent Development

12.12 Lianzhong Composites

12.12.1 Lianzhong Composites Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lianzhong Composites Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lianzhong Composites CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lianzhong Composites Products Offered

12.12.5 Lianzhong Composites Recent Development

12.13 Avanco Group

12.13.1 Avanco Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Avanco Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Avanco Group CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Avanco Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Avanco Group Recent Development

12.14 Ullit

12.14.1 Ullit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ullit Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Ullit CNG Steel Cylinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ullit Products Offered

12.14.5 Ullit Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 CNG Steel Cylinders Industry Trends

13.2 CNG Steel Cylinders Market Drivers

13.3 CNG Steel Cylinders Market Challenges

13.4 CNG Steel Cylinders Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 CNG Steel Cylinders Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

