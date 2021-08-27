Mountain Bike Market Outlook : How much will the Mountain Bike industry share grow during the forecast timeline?

Mountain Bike Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] A mountain bicycle or mountain bike is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes but have features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrains. Mountain bikes are usually ridden on mountain trails, single tracks, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades.

The mountain bikes are designed to be extremely durable and can perform with enhanced durability in rough terrains and mountainous regions. Mountain bikes generally include a set of suspension system either on the front and the rear end, or only the front end, or without a suspension system. Suspension ensures riding comfort by absorbing majority shocks. Thus, the bike rider fatigue is reduced drastically since majority shocks from the bike chassis are not transferred. The suspension system has to be made from durable and high-quality material, which is capable of withstanding high amount of repetitive actions and severe shocks & loads. The suspension should also withstand force, which is not exerted always in a linear fashion along the line of the suspension axis.

A set of gears having a low gear ratio for ascending steep inclines, a high gear ratio for descending steep terrains, and a set of large, bulky & corrugated tires are some of the highlighting features of these bikes. These bikes most often use a set of disc brakes installed at both the wheels. These brakes are more powerful, providing instant braking action as and when needed, which is very essential especially in the off-road conditions. The disc brakes provide a braking action, which is much more efficient than the conventional clamp brakes attached at both the bicycle wheels.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mountain Bike.

Leading key players of Mountain Bike Market are Cannondale (USA), Giant (Taiwan), Pivot (USA), Scott Sports (Switzerland), Trek Bicycle (USA), Trinx Bikes (Taiwan), XDS Bikes (Australia), CUBE Bikes (China), Diamondback (USA)

Mountain Bike Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Cross country bikes, All mountain bikes, Downhill bikes, Fressride bikes, Dirt jumping bikes, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Mountain Bike market is the incresing use of Mountain Bike in Leisure, Competition and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Mountain Bike market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

