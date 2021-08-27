Adhesive Tape Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Adhesive Tape Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

Adhesive tape market is growing owing to the rising use of adhesive tapes in packaging as they are convenient and helps to seal the contents easily. Moreover, the growing adoption in the healthcare and medical industry coupled with increasing popularity of specialty adhesive tapes across different end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Adhesive Tape is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesive Tape.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Adhesive Tape Market are 3M, Nitto, Tesa, Lintec, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa, Lohmann Tape, Nichiban

The opportunities for Adhesive Tape in recent future is the global demand for Adhesive Tape Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Adhesive Tape Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

PP Backed, Paper Backed, PVC Backed

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Adhesive Tape market is the incresing use of Adhesive Tape in Packaging, Masking, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Adhesive Tape market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

