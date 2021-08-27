EAA Copolymer Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global EAA Copolymer market register in 2021?

EAA Copolymer Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] The copolymerization of ethylene with acid (CH2=CHCOOH) produces copolymers containing carboxyl groups along the side chains of the molecule. These copolymers are known as EAA. Structure of the Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers is made by combination of copolymer of ethylene (E) and acrylic acid (AA). As the content of AA increases ,the crystallite decreases ,which increases the clarity. Similarly, adhesion strength increases because of increases polarity, toughness & strength. E segments provide properties such as water resistance, flexibility, crystallinity, chemical resistance and barrier properties.

EAA Copolymers come under the category of simple products with variety of pricing and input controls.Complex copolymers have wide range of applications in various end user verticals. These copolymers have wide spectrum of applications which includes packaging, consumer goods, lamination, biomedical, healthcare and many more. The ethylene copolymers market holds great market potential owing to their extensive range of applications such as adhesives, barrier coating, inks, and others.

The factors that propel the growth of EAA Copolymer Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization, industrialization, technological innovations, increase in production of cosmetics and medical devices as due to increasing health awareness, and aging population these industries will grow more, and they will play a major role for the growth of the economy for Medical devices, cardiovascular, and surgical & infection control.Cosmetic device:Acrylic Acid Copolymer is a synthetic polymer used as a binder and film-former in dyes, adhesives and recently, skin creams healthcare and personal care products. Examples of applications include aseptic packaging for liquids, condiment packaging. Due to less crystallinity and high polarity, it favours in making Disposable medical gloves.

EAA Copolymer is used in Medical devices due to less crystallinity and high polarity It favours in making Disposable medical gloves. EAA is used in purification of intake air in the production of drugs or medical devices and used in the purification of supply or exhaust air in hospitals. It is used for coating of industrial equipment too. EAA copolymers are used in the golf ball. It is made up of mostly plastic and rubber materials. It is two types one is two-piece ball and other is Three-piece ball. They consist of solid rubber solid rubber core with a durable thermoplastic (ionomer resin) cover. A two-piece ball is using by casual golfer. The metal packaging area for food and beverage is facing tough competition from PET bottles, due to restrictions on the use of certain components such as dioxins and Bisphenol. The industries are using the alternative coating EAA and flexible film of EAA in packaging of meat, cheese, snack foods and other products.These reduce the heat-seal temperatures and the high degree of hot tack will improve line speeds and cut costs in most flexible packaging applications

In 2019, the market size of EAA Copolymer is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EAA Copolymer.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of EAA Copolymer Market are DuPont, SK, Arkema Group, BASF, Honeywell, Michelman, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Asahi Glass, Asahi Kasei

