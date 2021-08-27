Thermal Adhesive Tape Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | 3M, Dupont, Akasa

“

The report titled Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Adhesive Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Adhesive Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Dupont, Akasa, AMEC, PPI Adhesive Products, Nitto, Parker Chomerics, Teraoka Seisakusho, AI Technology, AAVID

Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Base Material

NON-WOVEN Base Material

Glass Fiber Base Material

Polyester Fiber Base Material

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Heat Sink Sttachment for CPU and GPU

LED Bonding Applications

Assembly Adhesive for Flat Panel Display

Others



The Thermal Adhesive Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Adhesive Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Adhesive Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Adhesive Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Adhesive Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PVC Base Material

1.2.3 NON-WOVEN Base Material

1.2.4 Glass Fiber Base Material

1.2.5 Polyester Fiber Base Material

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Heat Sink Sttachment for CPU and GPU

1.3.3 LED Bonding Applications

1.3.4 Assembly Adhesive for Flat Panel Display

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Thermal Adhesive Tape Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermal Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermal Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Thermal Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermal Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermal Adhesive Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Adhesive Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Thermal Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Thermal Adhesive Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Thermal Adhesive Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermal Adhesive Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Thermal Adhesive Tape Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Thermal Adhesive Tape Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Thermal Adhesive Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Dupont

12.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dupont Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dupont Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.2.5 Dupont Recent Development

12.3 Akasa

12.3.1 Akasa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akasa Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Akasa Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Akasa Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.3.5 Akasa Recent Development

12.4 AMEC

12.4.1 AMEC Corporation Information

12.4.2 AMEC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AMEC Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AMEC Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.4.5 AMEC Recent Development

12.5 PPI Adhesive Products

12.5.1 PPI Adhesive Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 PPI Adhesive Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PPI Adhesive Products Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PPI Adhesive Products Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.5.5 PPI Adhesive Products Recent Development

12.6 Nitto

12.6.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nitto Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nitto Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.6.5 Nitto Recent Development

12.7 Parker Chomerics

12.7.1 Parker Chomerics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Parker Chomerics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Parker Chomerics Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Parker Chomerics Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.7.5 Parker Chomerics Recent Development

12.8 Teraoka Seisakusho

12.8.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.8.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.8.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development

12.9 AI Technology

12.9.1 AI Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 AI Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AI Technology Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AI Technology Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.9.5 AI Technology Recent Development

12.10 AAVID

12.10.1 AAVID Corporation Information

12.10.2 AAVID Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AAVID Thermal Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AAVID Thermal Adhesive Tape Products Offered

12.10.5 AAVID Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Thermal Adhesive Tape Industry Trends

13.2 Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Drivers

13.3 Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Challenges

13.4 Thermal Adhesive Tape Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermal Adhesive Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

