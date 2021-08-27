Wire and Cable Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Southwire, General Cable, Superior Essex

“

The report titled Global Wire and Cable Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wire and Cable market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wire and Cable market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wire and Cable market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wire and Cable market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wire and Cable report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wire and Cable report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wire and Cable market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wire and Cable market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wire and Cable market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wire and Cable market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wire and Cable market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Southwire, General Cable, Superior Essex, Commscope, Rea, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Grupo Condumex, Corning, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Belden, Furukawa Electric

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Wire

Magnet Wire

Fiber Wire

Aluminum Cable

Copper Cable

Metallic Liquidtight Flexible

Non-Metallic Liquidtight Flexible



Market Segmentation by Application: Wire for Building

Wire for Power Utility

Wire for Data Communication

Cable for Industrial Specialty

Cable for Commercial Use

Flexible Conduit for Commercial Use

Flexible Conduit for Industrial Specialty



The Wire and Cable Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wire and Cable market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wire and Cable market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wire and Cable market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wire and Cable industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wire and Cable market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wire and Cable market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wire and Cable market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wire and Cable Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Wire

1.2.3 Magnet Wire

1.2.4 Fiber Wire

1.2.5 Aluminum Cable

1.2.6 Copper Cable

1.2.7 Metallic Liquidtight Flexible

1.2.8 Non-Metallic Liquidtight Flexible

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wire for Building

1.3.3 Wire for Power Utility

1.3.4 Wire for Data Communication

1.3.5 Cable for Industrial Specialty

1.3.6 Cable for Commercial Use

1.3.7 Flexible Conduit for Commercial Use

1.3.8 Flexible Conduit for Industrial Specialty

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wire and Cable Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Wire and Cable Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Wire and Cable, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Wire and Cable Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Wire and Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Wire and Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Wire and Cable Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wire and Cable Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Wire and Cable Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Wire and Cable Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wire and Cable Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wire and Cable Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wire and Cable Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Wire and Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wire and Cable Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wire and Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wire and Cable Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wire and Cable Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wire and Cable Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wire and Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wire and Cable Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wire and Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wire and Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Wire and Cable Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wire and Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Wire and Cable Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Wire and Cable Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Wire and Cable Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Wire and Cable Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Wire and Cable Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Wire and Cable Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Wire and Cable Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Wire and Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Wire and Cable Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Wire and Cable Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Wire and Cable Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Wire and Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Wire and Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Wire and Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Wire and Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wire and Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Wire and Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Wire and Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Wire and Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Wire and Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Wire and Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wire and Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Wire and Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wire and Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wire and Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wire and Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wire and Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Southwire

12.1.1 Southwire Corporation Information

12.1.2 Southwire Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Southwire Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Southwire Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.1.5 Southwire Recent Development

12.2 General Cable

12.2.1 General Cable Corporation Information

12.2.2 General Cable Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 General Cable Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 General Cable Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.2.5 General Cable Recent Development

12.3 Superior Essex

12.3.1 Superior Essex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Superior Essex Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Superior Essex Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Superior Essex Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.3.5 Superior Essex Recent Development

12.4 Commscope

12.4.1 Commscope Corporation Information

12.4.2 Commscope Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commscope Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Commscope Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.4.5 Commscope Recent Development

12.5 Rea

12.5.1 Rea Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rea Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rea Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rea Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.5.5 Rea Recent Development

12.6 Prysmian Group

12.6.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Prysmian Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Prysmian Group Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Prysmian Group Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.6.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

12.7 Nexans

12.7.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nexans Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nexans Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.7.5 Nexans Recent Development

12.8 Grupo Condumex

12.8.1 Grupo Condumex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Grupo Condumex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Grupo Condumex Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Grupo Condumex Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.8.5 Grupo Condumex Recent Development

12.9 Corning

12.9.1 Corning Corporation Information

12.9.2 Corning Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Corning Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Corning Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.9.5 Corning Recent Development

12.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries

12.10.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Wire and Cable Products Offered

12.10.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

12.12 Furukawa Electric

12.12.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Furukawa Electric Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Furukawa Electric Products Offered

12.12.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Wire and Cable Industry Trends

13.2 Wire and Cable Market Drivers

13.3 Wire and Cable Market Challenges

13.4 Wire and Cable Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wire and Cable Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”

