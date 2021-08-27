Bike Car Rack Market Size, Share 2021 : What is Bike Car Rack Market?

Bike Car Rack Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] A bike car rack consists of a set of bars mounted on the roof, hitch or trunk of a car that secures bikes for transportation. While some vehicles include factory-installed car racks, others need to be fitted with aftermarket parts. Since most bike car racks are temporarily fitted, aftermarket parts are used. Vendors are focusing on modern product designs with more features.

Recreational activities are main drivers contributing to growth of market. Development of urbanization, hectic lifestyles, over-crowded cities, and rising environmental pollution has encouraged consumer to attend outdoor adventure activities. As people realize the health benefits of outdoor activities, they will participate more in cycling and other recreational activities. Outdoor recreational activities are rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America. Changes in lifestyle, attitudes, and demographic are resulting in increased spending on recreational activities. This, in turn, has increased the expenditure on related equipment like bike car racks. Owing to the increased demand for bike-ready vehicles, the car rental company has tripled its fleet to meet the increased demand from cycling fans. The recent rise in the demand for recreational activities during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Bike Car Rack is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bike Car Rack.

Leading key players of Bike Car Rack Market are Thule, Yakima, Allen Sports, Küat

The opportunities for Bike Car Rack in recent future is the global demand for Bike Car Rack Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bike Car Rack Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hitch-Mounted Rack, Trunk-Mounted Rack, Roof-Mounted Rack

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bike Car Rack market is the incresing use of Bike Car Rack in Online Sales , Offline Sales and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bike Car Rack market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

