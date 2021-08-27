EPDM and SSBR Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical

“

The report titled Global EPDM and SSBR Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EPDM and SSBR market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EPDM and SSBR market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EPDM and SSBR market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPDM and SSBR market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPDM and SSBR report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM and SSBR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM and SSBR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM and SSBR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM and SSBR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM and SSBR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM and SSBR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, China Petro(Jilin), Firestone, Goodyear, Asahi Kase, DOW, Michelin, Sumitomo, Sibur, JSR, Dynasol, Goodyear, Polimeri Europa, ZEON, Kumho Petrochemical, Chi Mei, SINOPEC, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product: EPDM

SSBR



Market Segmentation by Application: Tires

Medical Equipment

Rubber Hose

Cables

Others



The EPDM and SSBR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM and SSBR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM and SSBR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPDM and SSBR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPDM and SSBR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPDM and SSBR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPDM and SSBR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPDM and SSBR market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM and SSBR Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 EPDM

1.2.3 SSBR

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tires

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Rubber Hose

1.3.5 Cables

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 EPDM and SSBR Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 EPDM and SSBR Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global EPDM and SSBR Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPDM and SSBR Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global EPDM and SSBR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EPDM and SSBR Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPDM and SSBR Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 EPDM and SSBR Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top EPDM and SSBR Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top EPDM and SSBR Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan EPDM and SSBR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan EPDM and SSBR Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan EPDM and SSBR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan EPDM and SSBR Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kumhopolychem

12.1.1 Kumhopolychem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kumhopolychem Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.1.5 Kumhopolychem Recent Development

12.2 Mitsui Chemical

12.2.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Sumitomo Chemical

12.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

12.4 SK Global Chemical

12.4.1 SK Global Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 SK Global Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.4.5 SK Global Chemical Recent Development

12.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

12.5.1 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.5.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Recent Development

12.6 China Petro(Jilin)

12.6.1 China Petro(Jilin) Corporation Information

12.6.2 China Petro(Jilin) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 China Petro(Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 China Petro(Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.6.5 China Petro(Jilin) Recent Development

12.7 Firestone

12.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

12.7.2 Firestone Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.7.5 Firestone Recent Development

12.8 Goodyear

12.8.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.8.5 Goodyear Recent Development

12.9 Asahi Kase

12.9.1 Asahi Kase Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Kase Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Kase EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Kase EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.9.5 Asahi Kase Recent Development

12.10 DOW

12.10.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.10.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DOW EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DOW EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

12.10.5 DOW Recent Development

12.12 Sumitomo

12.12.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sumitomo EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

12.12.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

12.13 Sibur

12.13.1 Sibur Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sibur EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sibur Products Offered

12.13.5 Sibur Recent Development

12.14 JSR

12.14.1 JSR Corporation Information

12.14.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 JSR EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 JSR Products Offered

12.14.5 JSR Recent Development

12.15 Dynasol

12.15.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dynasol Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Dynasol EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dynasol Products Offered

12.15.5 Dynasol Recent Development

12.17 Polimeri Europa

12.17.1 Polimeri Europa Corporation Information

12.17.2 Polimeri Europa Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Polimeri Europa EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Polimeri Europa Products Offered

12.17.5 Polimeri Europa Recent Development

12.18 ZEON

12.18.1 ZEON Corporation Information

12.18.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ZEON EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ZEON Products Offered

12.18.5 ZEON Recent Development

12.19 Kumho Petrochemical

12.19.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Kumho Petrochemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

12.19.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

12.20 Chi Mei

12.20.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Chi Mei EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chi Mei Products Offered

12.20.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

12.21 SINOPEC

12.21.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

12.21.2 SINOPEC Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 SINOPEC EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 SINOPEC Products Offered

12.21.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

12.22 CNPC

12.22.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.22.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 CNPC EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 CNPC Products Offered

12.22.5 CNPC Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 EPDM and SSBR Industry Trends

13.2 EPDM and SSBR Market Drivers

13.3 EPDM and SSBR Market Challenges

13.4 EPDM and SSBR Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EPDM and SSBR Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

