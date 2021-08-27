EMI Shielding Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

EMI Shielding Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces is provided by the conductive coatings and paints. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver coated copper, and many others are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is very popular method of conductive coating application. Conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.

The growth of this market is propelled factors such as the acceleration in the deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure, commoditization of consumer electronics, growing applications of electronics components and systems in automotive and increasing popularity of the electric and hybrid vehicles.

In 2019, the market size of EMI Shielding is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EMI Shielding.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of EMI Shielding Market are Chomerics , Laird PLC. , PPG Industries, Inc. , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , RTP Company (U.S.) , 3M Company , Schaffner Holding AG , ETS-Lindgren Inc. , Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. , Tech-Etch, Inc. , Leader Tech, Inc.

The opportunities for EMI Shielding in recent future is the global demand for EMI Shielding Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

EMI Shielding Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

EMI shielding tapes & laminates, Conductive coatings and paints, Metal shielding, Conductive polymers, EMI/EMC filters

The major factors that Influencing the growth of EMI Shielding market is the incresing use of EMI Shielding in Consumer electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospaces and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the EMI Shielding market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

