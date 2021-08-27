Light Olefins Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Light Olefins Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Light olefins are derived by hydrocracking of hydrocarbons under high temperature.

The major driver of the global light olefins market is the shifting focus of the consumers towards the plastic goods over conventional items such as wood, metals, steel, and others due to reduction in the cost of energy and raw material for the production of light olefins. Furthermore, the excellent conversion of light olefins from methanol is another factor driving the market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Light Olefins is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Light Olefins.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Light Olefins Market are Shell, Petrochina, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, DowDupont, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Saudi Aramco, BASF, Honeywell

The opportunities for Light Olefins in recent future is the global demand for Light Olefins Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Light Olefins Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ethylene, Propylene

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Light Olefins market is the incresing use of Light Olefins in Chemical Commodities, Refinery and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Light Olefins market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

