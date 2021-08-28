Plastic Trays Market Size, Share 2021 : What is Plastic Trays Market?

Plastic Trays Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Plastic tray is a flat piece of plastic usually with high raised edges used for carrying things, especially food items. Different types of plastic materials are used to manufacture plastic trays such as polystyrene, PVC, polyethylene terephthalate, and polypropylene. Plastic trays are used across various industries such as food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial goods, and cosmetics.

Reusable plastic packaging is witnessing growing popularity across various industries. Improving supply chain performance, reducing the risk of damage and enhancing safety are some of the factors driving demand for reusable plastic packaging. The food industry is moving fast towards adopting reusable plastic trays.

In 2019, the market size of Plastic Trays is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Trays.

Leading key players of Plastic Trays Market are DS Smith, Winpak, Huhtamaki, Bemis, RPC Group, Sonoco Products, Pactiv, Genpak, Placon, Lacerta Group, VisiPak

Plastic Trays Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, PVC, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Plastic Trays market is the incresing use of Plastic Trays in Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Electronics, Industrial Goods, Horticultures and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Plastic Trays market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

