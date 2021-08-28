Agro Textiles Market Analysis : Which segment accounted for the largest Agro Textiles market share?

Agro Textiles Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The word “Agro textiles” now is used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural and horticultural uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed and insect control, and extension of the growing season. The essential properties required are Strength, elongation, stiffness, porosity, bio-degradation, resistance to sunlight and resistance to toxic environment.

Europe is a mature market and hence the demand is anticipated to be sluggish over the forecast period. Large agricultural textiles demand in Europe is attributed to favourable government regulations regarding reusability of polymers and bio based products. Thus, Europe is anticipated to witness stagnant growth in the agriculture textiles market over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Agro Textiles is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agro Textiles.

Leading key players of Agro Textiles Market are Neo Corp International Limited, Diatex, Capatex, Belton Industries, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, B&V Agro Irrigation

The opportunities for Agro Textiles in recent future is the global demand for Agro Textiles Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Agro Textiles Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Shade-nets, Mulch-mats, Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets, Fishing Nets, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Agro Textiles market is the incresing use of Agro Textiles in Agriculture, Horticulture & Floriculture, Aquacultures and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Agro Textiles market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

