Dairy Enzymes Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Dairy Enzymes Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The cheese segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2017. Various microbes such as Aspergillus oryzae, Irpex, and Rhizomucor pusillus are extensively used for rennet production during the cheese making process. Most cheese producers expedite the curdling process with rennet, lactic acid, or plant-based enzymes from wild artichokes, fig leaves, safflowers, or melons. Other than plants and microbes, enzymes are also extracted from young ruminants.

Based on type, the microbial rennet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Microbial rennet is considered vegetarian-friendly as the enzyme produced by the microorganism is not derived from animals. Moreover, microbial rennet is less expensive than animal rennet. These are the major factors driving the growth of the microbial rennet segment, worldwide.

In 2019, the market size of Dairy Enzymes is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy Enzymes.

Leading key players of Dairy Enzymes Market are CHR. Hansen, Dowdupont, DSM, Kerry Group, Novozymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Amano Enzyme, Connell Bros., Biocatalysts, SternEnzym, Enmex, Fytozimus Biotech

The opportunities for Dairy Enzymes in recent future is the global demand for Dairy Enzymes Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Dairy Enzymes Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Lactase, Chymosin, Microbial rennet, Lipase, Others (proteases and catalases)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Dairy Enzymes market is the incresing use of Dairy Enzymes in Milk, Cheese, Ice cream & desserts, Yogurt, Whey, Infant formulas (butter and edible cream products) and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Dairy Enzymes market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

