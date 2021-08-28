Greek Yoghurt Market Insights : What are the opportunities for Greek Yoghurt in recent future?

Greek Yoghurt Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Greek yoghurt is also known as strained yoghurt. It is produced by removing the whey content of the milk to give the yoghurt a unique taste. It is consumed directly or is used for the preparation of other food products. The other uses include in marinade preparation, bakery products, smoothies, dips, salads etc.

The higher protein content than any other regular yoghurt drives higher attention from the consumers towards Greek yoghurt. In addition, features including lower sugar content and low sodium makes it a preferred healthy choice.

In 2019, the market size of Greek Yoghurt is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Greek Yoghurt.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Greek Yoghurt Market are Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Chobani (U.S.), Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), FAGE International S.A. (Loxembourg), Erhmann AG (Germany)

The opportunities for Greek Yoghurt in recent future is the global demand for Greek Yoghurt Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Greek Yoghurt Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Peach, Cherry, Pineapple, Mango, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Greek Yoghurt market is the incresing use of Greek Yoghurt in Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retailers, E-Commerces and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Greek Yoghurt market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

