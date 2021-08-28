Cable Glands Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Cable Glands market register in 2021?

Cable Glands Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] A cable gland, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the facilitation of barrier penetration while simultaneously offering sealing protection. They can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Cable gland might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links.

Factors such as upgradation and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population, and also a surge in real estates will help in the growth of the market in the near future. The rising demand for hygienic cable glands is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the cable gland market during the next few years. Hygienic cable glands find its application in food and dairy processing industry, pharmaceutical labs, the chemical production, and processing industry. Owing to the smooth surface finish, hygienic cable glands can be cleaned quickly using water jets. Several advantages which are driving the market are easier wash-ability compared with conventional cable glands, high resistance to chemicals, and high-grade corrosion resistant stainless steel. These advantages are increasing the popularity of cable glands among various end-users.

The United States remains to be the single largest market for cable glands (and other cable management tools), and it is expected to continue its dominance, buoyed by increased up gradation, and renewal of existing public & private installations coupled with presence of several market incumbents. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large scale up gradation and construction activities (especially in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries, where smart cities are being built to aid development) are expected to continue to drive future growth in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Cable Glands is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cable Glands.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Cable Glands Market are Amphenol Industrial Products, Caledonian Cables (Addison Cables), CMP Products, Cortem, Eaton, ABB, Axis Communications, BARTEC, BEISIT ELECTRIC, Bimed, CCG Cable Terminations, Dowell’s, Elsewedy Electric

The opportunities for Cable Glands in recent future is the global demand for Cable Glands Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Cable Glands Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial Cable Glands, Hazardous Area Cable Glands

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Cable Glands market is the incresing use of Cable Glands in Aerospace, Construction, Manufacturing and Processing, Oil & Gas, Power and Utilities

