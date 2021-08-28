Manioc Flour Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Manioc Flour Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Manioc flour is prepared from the tuberous root of the Manihot esculenta plant, which is inherent to Central and Southern America. This woody plant is more commonly known as manioc, cassava, or yucca, and in toting to being the source of this flour, it is also used to produce tapioca in recipes in which it might be fried, steamed, or stewed. It has been used by Native Americans for centuries, and many Latin American cultures use it as traditional recipes. The flour has a coarse, mealy texture and a nutty flavor with a faint hint of acidity that can be quite distinctive.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the manioc flour market the countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others are the global exporters & consumers of manioc flour. Thailand and Vietnam are among the leading manioc flour exporters to the United States and European region for commercial uses. Manioc flour market in Africa has a significant market share globally and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. The demand for manioc flour in Africa is because of the countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Mozambique which are the leading regions in producing manioc flours in Africa. Latin America and North America have a significant market share and are forecasted to grow at a decent rate in future.

In 2019, the market size of Manioc Flour is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Manioc Flour.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Manioc Flour Market are Otto’S Naturals, Binhngoc JSC, XNY Farms, Dareslauf, Young Franco Nigeria, Advance Flour, Theophade Manufacturers, JNC Corp, Agro Trade International, Moeljantini Hardjo

The opportunities for Manioc Flour in recent future is the global demand for Manioc Flour Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Manioc Flour Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sweet Manioc Flour, Bitter Manioc Flour

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Manioc Flour market is the incresing use of Manioc Flour in Commercial Use, Household Use and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Manioc Flour market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

