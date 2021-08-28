Osmium Metal Market Analysis : Which segment accounted for the largest Osmium Metal market share?

Osmium Metal Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] The catalytic properties of the six platinum group metals (PGM)– iridium, osmium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and ruthenium – are outstanding. Platinum’s wear and tarnish resistance characteristics are well suited for making fine jewelry. Other distinctive properties include resistance to chemical attack, excellent high-temperature characteristics, and stable electrical properties. All these properties have been exploited for industrial applications. Platinum, platinum alloys, and iridium are used as crucible materials for the growth of single crystals, especially oxides. The chemical industry uses a significant amount of either platinum or a platinum-rhodium alloy catalyst in the form of gauze to catalyze the partial oxidation of ammonia to yield nitric oxide, which is the raw material for fertilizers, explosives, and nitric acid. In recent years, a number of PGM have become important as catalysts in synthetic organic chemistry. Ruthenium dioxide is used as coatings on dimensionally stable titanium anodes used in the production of chlorine and caustic. Platinum supported catalysts are used in the refining of crude oil, reforming, and other processes used in the production of high-octane gasoline and aromatic compounds for the petrochemical industry. Since 1979, the automotive industry has emerged as the principal consumer of PGM. Palladium, platinum, and rhodium have been used as oxidation catalyst in catalytic converters to treat automobile exhaust emissions. A wide range of PGM alloy compositions is used in low-voltage and low-energy contacts, thick- and thin-film circuits, thermocouples and furnace components, and electrodes.

In 2019, the market size of Osmium Metal is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Osmium Metal.

Leading key players of Osmium Metal Market are Russian Platinum, Anglo American, Johnson Matthey, Impala

The opportunities for Osmium Metal in recent future is the global demand for Osmium Metal Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Osmium Metal Market Type Segment Analysis

Mineral Source, Recycling Source

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Osmium Metal market is the incresing use of Osmium Metal in Catalyst, Chemical Manufacturing, Electricals and Electronics, Jewellerys

Regions that are expected to dominate the Osmium Metal market are North America, Europe, Asia

