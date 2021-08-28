Bio-Alcohols Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

Bio-Alcohols Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Bioethanol offers higher-octane fuel alternative and is also used for energy oriented applications, such as power generation. Its applications in trucks, buses, airplanes, medical industry, and fuel cells is to lift the growth in the market. The blending of bioethanol with petrol can increase the life span of diminishing oil supplies and ensure greater fuel security globally. Bioethanol is also considered due to its biodegradability and low toxicity than fossil fuels.

Demand for long-term energy security, especially from the emerging countries, and the eco-friendly nature of bio-alcohols are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, consumption of food grains as feedstock is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the coming years due to increase in population. The volatile prices of crude oil is a major trend expected to create opportunities for bio-alcohols market.

Germany was the largest producer and consumer of biofuels as of 2014.The stringent government regulations towards a greener and sustainable environment drive the Bio-alcohols market in Germany. However, the lack of availability of bio-based raw materials is still a major challenge the Germany market faces.

In 2019, the market size of Bio-Alcohols is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Alcohols.

Leading key players of Bio-Alcohols Market are BioAmber, Cargill, Myriant, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemicals

The opportunities for Bio-Alcohols in recent future is the global demand for Bio-Alcohols Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bio-Alcohols Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Bioethanol, Biomethanol, Biobutanol, BDO

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bio-Alcohols market is the incresing use of Bio-Alcohols in Transportation, Infrastructure, Medicals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bio-Alcohols market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

