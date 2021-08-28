Copper Cable Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Copper Cable Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Copper is used in electric wiring since the invention of electromagnets. It acts as a conductor in electric wiring. These wirings find extensive use in power generation, power transmission, power distribution, telecommunication, electronic circuitry, and in many other electrical equipment. Copper wires are widely used for wiring owing to many advantages such as highest electrical conductivity among the commercial metals except silver, strength, formability, ease of joining, high thermal conductivity, and resistance to corrosion.

The market of copper cable market is expected to grow due to increase in demand for electricity, robust investments in building construction that will in turn help in the growth of the market, and development in mining techniques. One of the key opportunities is that the increase in demand for consumer electronics. With the growth of innovative products such as wearables the market is sure to see an upsurge in the near future.

In 2019, the market size of Copper Cable is 169600 million USD and it will reach 232300 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Cable.

Leading key players of Copper Cable Market are Elektrokoppar, KGHM, Luvata, Mitsubishi Materials, NBM Metals, Ningbo Jintian Copper Group, Sandvik AB, SH Copper Products, Tatung, Tongling Jingda Electromagnetic Wire

The opportunities for Copper Cable in recent future is the global demand for Copper Cable Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Copper Cable Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Copper Wire, Copper Cable

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Copper Cable market is the incresing use of Copper Cable in Building Wire, Communications Wire, Power Distributions and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Copper Cable market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

