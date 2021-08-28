Iron Casting Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Iron Casting Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Cast iron is a group of iron-carbon alloys with a carbon content greater than 2%. Its usefulness derives from its relatively low melting temperature. The alloy constituents affect its colour when fractured: white cast iron has carbide impurities which allow cracks to pass straight through, grey cast iron has graphite flakes which deflect a passing crack and initiate countless new cracks as the material breaks, and ductile cast iron has spherical graphite “nodules” which stop the crack from further progressing.

Grey cast iron is characterised by its graphitic microstructure, which causes fractures of the material to have a grey appearance. It is the most commonly used cast iron and the most widely used cast material based on weight. Ductile cast iron has its graphite in the form of very tiny nodules with the graphite in the form of concentric layers forming the nodules. As a result, the properties of ductile cast iron are that of a spongy steel without the stress concentration effects that flakes of graphite would produce. Malleable iron starts as a white iron casting that is then heat treated for a day or two at about 950 °C (1,740 °F) and then cooled over a day or two. As a result, the carbon in iron carbide transforms into graphite and ferrite plus carbon (austenite). The slow process allows the surface tension to form the graphite into spheroidal particles rather than flakes.

In 2019, the market size of Iron Casting is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Iron Casting.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Iron Casting Market are Brakes India, Dandong Foundry, Grede, Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Hinduja Foundries, Hitachi Metals, OSCO Industries, ACAST, Benton Foundry, Brantingham Manufacturing, Decatur Foundry, Hua Dong Teksid, Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

The opportunities for Iron Casting in recent future is the global demand for Iron Casting Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Iron Casting Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Gray iron, Ductile iron, Malleable iron

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Iron Casting market is the incresing use of Iron Casting in Automotive Segment, Industrial Machinery Segment, Infrastructure and Construction Machines and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Iron Casting market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

