NGS Services Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global NGS Services market register in 2021?

NGS Services Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer.

The driving factors of the European NGS services market are faster and cost-efficient sequencing, rising preference of NGS over other platforms, and rising prevalence of inherited diseases.

In addition, application of genomics in drug discovery, growing prevalence of cancer & other malignant diseases, and partnerships among companies, R&D centers, and universities supplement growth.

However, the factors hindering the growth of the market are reliability on grants and funding from the government and decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions. Technological advancements opened new opportunities in the market.

In 2019, the market size of NGS Services is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for NGS Services.

Leading key players of NGS Services Market are Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH, DNA Vision SA, Eurofins Genomics Inc., Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC), Genomnia SRL, Mina Inc., Macrogen Inc., Microsynth AG, Seqomics, Source Bio Science

The opportunities for NGS Services in recent future is the global demand for NGS Services Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

NGS Services Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

SBS, Ion Semiconductor, SBL, Pyro-Sequencing, SMRT

The major factors that Influencing the growth of NGS Services market is the incresing use of NGS Services in Oncology, Lung cancer, Breast cancer, Prostate cancer, Colorectal cancers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the NGS Services market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

