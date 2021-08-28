Nitric Oxide Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Nitric Oxide Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus.

Leading key players of Nitric Oxide Market are Mallinckrodt, Praxair, Air Liquide

Nitric Oxide Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Nitric Oxide market is the incresing use of Nitric Oxide in ARDS, PPHN Diseases and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nitric Oxide market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

