Breast Pumps Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Breast Pumps Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Breast pumps are defined as medical devices used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers. Mostly, these devices are used by working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. In some instances, doctors also recommend women to use breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to suck milk. Breast pumps have grown as a suitable choice by the working women. The market is expected to witness a notable growth, due to technological advancements, such as double breast pumps, which help to eliminate fat content from milk and substitute it with higher caloric value.

The growth of the breast pump market is accredited to inadequate maternity leave period, rapid increase in working women population and rise in awareness about the benefits and significance of breastfeeding. Other important factors, such as technological developments in electric breast pumps, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and favorable reimbursement scenario will also help in the market growth. However, high maintenance requirement for electrical battery pumps & hospital grade pumps, and high risk of contamination in open system breast pumps. In addition, high cost of breast pumps along with low awareness, particularly in under-developed countries, such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Nigeria are likely to restrain the industry growth.

In 2019, the market size of Breast Pumps is 620 million USD and it will reach 960 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breast Pumps.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Breast Pumps Market are Philips Avent, Medela AG, Ameda AG, Lasinoh, Pigeon, Dr. Brown’s, NUK, Tommee Tippee, ARDO, Evenflo Feeding, Whittlestone, Inc, Hygeia, Bailey Medical, FreiCare Swiss GmbH

The opportunities for Breast Pumps in recent future is the global demand for Breast Pumps Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14512144

Breast Pumps Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Closed Systems, Open Systems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Breast Pumps market is the incresing use of Breast Pumps in Hospital Grade, Personal Use and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Breast Pumps market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14512144

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Particulate Respirators Market

<a href="h

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/