GaAs Devices Market Size, Share 2021 : What is GaAs Devices Market?

GaAs Devices Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of gallium and arsenic. It is generally referred to as compound III-V semiconductor and is used in devices such as microwave frequency ICs, monolithic microwave ICs, solar cells, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, and optical windows.

In this industry research report, analysts have estimated the mobile devices segment to dominate the GaAs devices market during the forecast period. This market segment is likely to account for more than 50% of the market share. The augmented demand for smartphones in the global market and the rise in data consumption through wireless networks will result in the high demand for GaAs devices during the forecast period.

The APAC dominated the market and accounted for more than 70% of the market share. Due to high demand for GaAs devices from the communication device manufacturers in the region, this market is expected to have a positive outlook in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for power applications and the presence of high-growth economies in APAC will continue to drive the market in APAC.

In 2019, the market size of GaAs Devices is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaAs Devices.

Leading key players of GaAs Devices Market are Avago Technologies, RF Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo, Advanced Wireless Semiconductor, Anadigics, Hittite Microwave, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, Murata Manufacturing, TriQuint Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics

The opportunities for GaAs Devices in recent future is the global demand for GaAs Devices Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

GaAs Devices Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

LEC Grown GaAs Devices, VGF Grown GaAs Devices

The major factors that Influencing the growth of GaAs Devices market is the incresing use of GaAs Devices in Mobile Devices, Wireless Communications and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the GaAs Devices market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

