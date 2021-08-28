Hop Extracts Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Hop Extracts Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Hop Extracts is a brewing component used commonly in making beer for commercial and personal purposes.

Later in 2005, Journal of Molecular Nutrition listed Hops as Anti-Infective. Due to its properties, Hops became a critical ingredient in beer production and achieved a significant role in the same. In 1405, Hops was first legalized in Flanders (currently Belgium) which witnessed high growth in production since then.

In 2019, the market size of Hop Extracts is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hop Extracts.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hop Extracts Market are Hopsteiner, BSG, Northern Brewers, The Malt Miller, MoreBeer, Charles faram

The opportunities for Hop Extracts in recent future is the global demand for Hop Extracts Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hop Extracts Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Oil, Pellets, Aroma

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hop Extracts market is the incresing use of Hop Extracts in Brewing, Herbal Treatment, Pharmaceutical and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hop Extracts market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

