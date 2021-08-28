Green Cement Market Business Senario : Who are key players of the Green Cement market?

Green Cement Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Green cement is considered as a sustainable construction material owing to significant reduction in carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and use of green cement. Green cement is a class of cements comprising varieties of cement that exhibit functional properties which are at par with conventional cement and do not involve adverse impact on the environment. Green concrete manufacturing process is characterized by relatively lower carbon dioxide emissions as compared to ordinary cement manufacturing. Moreover, with the use of green cement, significant reduction in water consumption to the level of about 20% can be effected. Green cement and concrete market is in its emerging stage and is currently limited to developed countries.

The demand for green cement is anticipated to witness a spike due to its own benefits. This type of cement is known for reducing the carbon footprint by about 40-50% during its production process. The main reason for the rising uptake of green cement in growing number of construction activities is the fact that it uses less water. Additionally, it provides excellent thermal insulation and superior fire resistance, which enables structures built with green cement to withstand temperatures up to 2400F. As green cement is known to offer unmatched insulation, it also makes the building resistant to moisture, thereby offering it a good protection against corrosion as well.

The Americas will continue to dominate the market by 2020 and is expected to account for more than 38% of the overall market share. The US will be the largest market for green cement products as stringent regulations regarding GHG emissions will push for extensive demand for such products in construction. Factors such as fast urbanization and industrialization in several developing regions such as Brazil will aid to the growth of the market in the Americas over the next four years.

In 2019, the market size of Green Cement is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Cement.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Green Cement Market are Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX, CNBM, LafargeHolcim, Calera

The opportunities for Green Cement in recent future is the global demand for Green Cement Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Green Cement Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Fly-Ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Green Cement market is the incresing use of Green Cement in Residential, Commercial, Industrials and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Green Cement market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

