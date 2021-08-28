PET Scanners Market Key Trends : What are the factors Influencing the growth of PET Scanners market?

PET Scanners Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body as an aid to the diagnosis of disease.

PET scanners for oncology accounted for a market share of close to 85% of the global PET scanners market.

The Americas accounted for around 58% of the market share, and it is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of PET Scanners is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PET Scanners.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of PET Scanners Market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Toshiba, Shimadzu, Hitachi, NeuroLogica, Neusoft Medical, Shenzhen Anke High-tech, United-imaging

The opportunities for PET Scanners in recent future is the global demand for PET Scanners Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

PET Scanners Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

PET Scanners (Only Including PET), PET-CT Scanners

The major factors that Influencing the growth of PET Scanners market is the incresing use of PET Scanners in Head, Thoracic Cavity, Heart, Abdominal and pelvic, Extremities and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the PET Scanners market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

