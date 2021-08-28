Card Printer Market Research, Recent Trends, Growth and High Demand During Forecast by 2025

Card Printer Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A card printer is an electronic printing device that is mostly used as a desktop printer. The primary use of the card printer is to print and personalize plastic cards. Card printers are mostly designed with laminating, striping, and punching functions and use a desktop or web-based software. The basic difference between a conventional printer and a card printer is by the external features. The plastic cards are generally made of the PVC and plastic which need punching and laminating. Depending on the thickness and the dimensions of the plastic cards, a variety of card printers are used. The cards have a high-resolution design printed on them along with a barcode, magnetic stripe, numbering, signature panel, embossing, scratch-off panels, and many other options or effects.

The growth in economic conditions, rising standards of living, and the entry of a large portion of the population into the banking system is increasing the adoption of plastic cards for payments. Retail stores, hospitals, cafes, food chains, and restaurants across the world are increasingly accepting plastic cards such as debit and credit cards for payment. Also, the trend for the cashless transaction is growing among consumers. This in turn, will encourage more consumers to use plastic cards instead of cash for transactions. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the increasing number of card transactions and applications will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global card printer market till 2021. This in turn, will propel the adoption of a different point of sale (PoS) and mobile point of sale (mPoS) terminals by merchants to facilitate easy acceptance of payments, which in turn, will boost the demand for plastic cards. Consequently, the purchase volume of card printers or the card printing machine will also increase.

During the forecast period, the card printer market in APAC is predicted to rise. Some of the crucial factors that are contributing to the growth of the card printer market is the growing IT sector, governments’ initiatives to go digital, and an increase in the payments using plastic cards. Many multinational companies have been established in the region because of the growth in economic infrastructure in the region. This has increased the demand for ID and access cards.

In 2019, the market size of Card Printer is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Card Printer.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Card Printer Market are Entrust Datacard, HID Global, Zebra Technologies, Evolis, Ultra Electronics Airport Systems, NBS Technologies

The opportunities for Card Printer in recent future is the global demand for Card Printer Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14522879

Card Printer Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Single Sided, Dual Sided

<stro

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/