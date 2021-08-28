PAG Base Oil Market Outlook : How much will the PAG Base Oil industry share grow during the forecast timeline?

PAG Base Oil Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] PAG oil, or Polyalkylene Glycol, is a fully synthetic hygroscopic oil specifically designed for automotive air conditioner compressors

PAG oil is mainly used as compressor oil.

In 2019, the market size of PAG Base Oil is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PAG Base Oil.

Leading key players of PAG Base Oil Market are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petronas Lubricants International

The opportunities for PAG Base Oil in recent future is the global demand for PAG Base Oil Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

PAG Base Oil Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Water Soluble PAG Oils, Water Insoluble PAG Oils

The major factors that Influencing the growth of PAG Base Oil market is the incresing use of PAG Base Oil in Metal Working Fluids, Compressor Lubricants and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the PAG Base Oil market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

