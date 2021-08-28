Microarrays Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

Microarrays Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Microarray technology helps to analyze gene expression through information contained within a genome. A microarray is a collection of many small DNA probes, which are arranged in a regular pattern. Microarrays help in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, toxicology research, and development of medicines.

North America, followed by Europe, holds the largest market share for microarrays due to technological advancements, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development activities, usage of personalized medicines, government initiatives and rise in the incidences of cancer in this region. Asia is expected to witness high growth rates in the microarrays market in the next few years due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in government spending, and increasing drug discovery and development activities in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Microarrays is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microarrays.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Microarrays Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Sequenom, Roche NimbleGen, Illumnia, Applied Microarrays, BioMerieux SA, Discerna, Gyros AB, Luminex Corporation, NextGen Sciences, ProteoGenix

The opportunities for Microarrays in recent future is the global demand for Microarrays Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Microarrays Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

DNA Microarrays, MMChips, Protein Microarrays, Peptide Microarrays, Tissue Microarrays, Cellular Microarrays, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Microarrays market is the incresing use of Microarrays in Diagnostics, Genomic, Proteomics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Microarrays market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

