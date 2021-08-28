Pocket Door Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Pocket Door market register in 2021?

Pocket Door Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] A Pocket Door is a sliding door that disappears, when fully open, into a compartment in the adjacent wall.

Pocket Doors are used for architectural effect, or when there is no room for the swing of a hinged door. They can travel on rollers suspended from an overhead track or also feature tracks or guides along the floor. Both single- and double-door versions are used, depending on how wide an entry is desired.

In 2019, the market size of Pocket Door is 7000 million USD and it will reach 10700 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pocket Door.

Leading key players of Pocket Door Market are Eclisse UK S.R.L, Portman, JB Kind, LPD Doors, Raydoor, JAP, Selo, Fleetwood, Slidesystems, Ferrero Legno

The opportunities for Pocket Door in recent future is the global demand for Pocket Door Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Pocket Door Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Single, Double, Unilateral

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Pocket Door market is the incresing use of Pocket Door in Residential, Commercial and Industrial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Pocket Door market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

