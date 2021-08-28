LNG Carrier Market Size, Share 2021 : What is LNG Carrier Market?

LNG Carrier Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] LNG carriers are the tank ships designed to carry Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a cryogenic temperature of −161°C. These carriers are equipped with efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems, which are propelled by dual fuel diesel electric propulsion systems. This increases the efficiency of LNG carriers by approximate 30% as compared to conventional vessels.

LNG carriers have high resistance to thermal and mechanical stress and strain. LNG carrier manufacturers are constantly involved in innovation and development in order to save cost, increase carrier capacity and improve carrier design. Natural gas is one of the world’s most needed feedstock and with the ever-growing demand for clean energy sources, the demand for LNG is rising, which is subsequently driving the LNG carrier market. The LNG carrier market possesses pronounced growth opportunities for the growth of new as well as established players.

Asia Pacific dominates the global LNG carrier market and is expected retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand in countries, such as, China, Japan, India and Pakistan.

Japan is one of the largest importers of LNG across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand for clean and green energy sources for power generation in most Asian countries is driving the LNG demand in the region. With the increasing offshore and onshore construction activities in the U.S., the LNG carrier market is expected to grow in the North American region. The European LNG Carrier market is also expected to grow with a steady rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing exploration activity in the region.

In 2019, the market size of LNG Carrier is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Carrier.

Leading key players of LNG Carrier Market are STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, Samsung Heavy Industries, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, GasLog Ltd, Dynagas Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), China State Shipbuilding Corporation

The opportunities for LNG Carrier in recent future is the global demand for LNG Carrier Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

LNG Carrier Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Under 120,000 m3, 120,000–160,000 m3, Above 160,000 m3

The major factors that Influencing the growth of LNG Carrier market is the incresing use of LNG Carrier in Government Organization, LNG Supplier and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the LNG Carrier market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

