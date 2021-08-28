Piston Ring Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Piston Ring Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] A piston ring is a split ring that fits into a groove on the outer diameter of a piston in a reciprocating engine such as an internal combustion engine or steam engine.

Piston rings are a major factor in identifying if an engine is two stroke or four stroke. Three piston rings suggest that it is a four stroke engine while two piston rings suggest that it is a two stroke engine.

In 2019, the market size of Piston Ring is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Piston Ring.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Piston Ring Market are MAHLE, TPR, Federal-Mogul Burscheid, Riken, Rheinmetall, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Art Metal, PT Astra Otoparts, Honda Foundry, Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston

Piston Ring Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Gray Cast Iron, Ductile Iron, SAE 9254 Steel

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Piston Ring market is the incresing use of Piston Ring in Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV, SUVs, Sports Cars, Two Wheelers, Cranes/Earth Movers, Generators/Stationary Engines, Marine Engines and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Piston Ring market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

