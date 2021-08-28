Bisphenol A Market Analysis : Which segment accounted for the largest Bisphenol A market share?

Bisphenol A Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound with the chemical formula (CH3)2C(C6H4OH)2 belonging to the group of diphenylmethane derivatives and bisphenols, with two hydroxyphenyl groups. It is a colorless solid that is soluble in organic solvents, but poorly soluble in water. BPA is a starting material for the synthesis of plastics, primarily certain polycarbonates and epoxy resins, as well as some polysulfones and certain niche materials. BPA-based plastic is clear and tough, and is made into a variety of common consumer goods, such as plastic bottles including water bottles, sports equipment, CDs, and DVDs. Epoxy resins containing BPA are used to line water pipes, as coatings on the inside of many food and beverage cans and in making thermal paper such as that used in sales receipts.

Bisphenol A is extensively used in the production of polycarbonate plastics. Polycarbonate plastics are widely used in the production of food & beverage containers, impact resistant eye glass lenses, streetlight globes, medical devices, electrical & electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety & sports helmets. Besides this, polycarbonate sheets are used in signboards, windows & window protection, roofing structures, walkways, greenhouses, and construction glazing & skylights. The increasing construction activities, and production of automotive; medical devices, tools & equipment; and containers, bottles & canned packaging for food & beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA to produce polycarbonate plastics.

In 2019, the market size of Bisphenol A is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bisphenol A.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Bisphenol A Market are Bayer Material Science, Dow Chemical, LG Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Kumho P&B Chemicals, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Samyang Innochem, Teijin, Vinmar International

The opportunities for Bisphenol A in recent future is the global demand for Bisphenol A Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14511714

Bisphenol A Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Epoxy Resins, Polycarbonates, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Flame Retardants, Polyacrylate, Polysulfone Resins, Polyetherimide

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bisphenol A market is the incresing use of Bisphenol A in Appliances, Automotives, Consumer, Construction, Electrical and Electronics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bisphenol A market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – <a href="https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/