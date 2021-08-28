Naphthalene Market Business Senario : Who are key players of the Naphthalene market?

Naphthalene Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Naphthalene is an organic compound. It is the simplest polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, and is a white crystalline solid with a characteristic odor that is detectable at concentrations as low as 0.08 ppm by mass.

Rising usage in agricultural activities along with the increasing demand for high quality crop production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the consumption of insecticide on account of increasing awareness among farmers related to the effects of insecticide on crop yield is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment in the building & construction sector as well as expansion of construction industry in developing regions is estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

In 2019, the market size of Naphthalene is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Naphthalene.

Leading key players of Naphthalene Market are Koppers, RÜTGERS, Merck, Industrial Química del Nalón, PCC Rokita, Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie, DEZA, SAIL, WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL, Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical

The opportunities for Naphthalene in recent future is the global demand for Naphthalene Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Naphthalene Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Coal Tar, Petroleum

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Naphthalene market is the incresing use of Naphthalene in Agriculture, Building & Construction, Household Cleaning, Textile and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Naphthalene market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

