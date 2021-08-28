Caprolactum Market Insights : What are the opportunities for Caprolactum in recent future?

Caprolactum Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Caprolactam (CPL) is an organic compound with the formula (CH2)5C(O)NH. This colourless solid is a lactam (a cyclic amide) of caproic acid.

Nylon 6 fibers are increasingly used in the automotive sector in tire cord manufacture, engine covers, gears, and bearings, owing to their intrinsic properties, such as great tensile strength, durability, and fatigue resistance. Caprolactam is increasingly replacing metals in various automotive applications, such as air intake manifolds in the nylon 6 resin. Therefore, the growing automotive sector is expected to drive the industrial yarns market, which in turn, will drive the caprolactum market.

Based on the end-product, Nylon 6 fibers are the major end-products and have an approximately 55% market share. Owing to the superior chemical as well as physical characteristics of caprolactam, such as lightweight and high tensile strength, nylon 6 fibers are increasingly used in various textile and carpets applications.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for caprolactum and it accounts to more than 65% of the global market, in terms of demand. This is due to a strong need from the engineering plastics and textiles industries. China is the world’s largest market for caprolactam. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a positive growth during the forecasted period due to a rise in the textile and automotive industries in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Caprolactum is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Caprolactum.

Leading key players of Caprolactum Market are BASF, Lanxess, Royal DSM, Sumitomo Chemical, Honeywell Chemical, Capro, Toray Industries, UBE Industry, Marubeni, Domo Caproleuna, Sinopec Group, Juhua Group, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

The opportunities for Caprolactum in recent future is the global demand for Caprolactum Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Caprolactum Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

From Phenol, From Cyclohexane

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Caprolactum market is the incresing use of Caprolactum in Engineering Resins & Films, Industrial Yarns, Textiles & Carpetss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Caprolactum market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

