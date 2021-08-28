Isobutylene Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Isobutylene Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Isobutylene is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

High demand from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period. The chemical is widely used in rubber tires & tubes and as a fuel additive in aerospace applications

In 2019, the market size of Isobutylene is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isobutylene.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Isobutylene Market are BASF, Evonik, ExxonMobil, ABI Chemicals, Global Bioenergies, Praxair, LyondellBasell, LanzaTech, Honeywell

The opportunities for Isobutylene in recent future is the global demand for Isobutylene Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Isobutylene Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether (ETBE)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Isobutylene market is the incresing use of Isobutylene in Automotive, Aerospace, Antioxidants, Pharmaceuticals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Isobutylene market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

