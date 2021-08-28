Anthocyanin Market Key Trends : What are the factors Influencing the growth of Anthocyanin market?

Anthocyanin Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Anthocyanin powder is utilized as coloring agent in various foods and beverages. It is an odorless and flavorless flavonoid pigment present in vegetables and fruits including beets, purple grapes, cabbage and berries, commonly in soft drinks, Jams & Jellies, Sugar Confectioneries and Frozen Products.

Europe was the largest regional anthocyanin market in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing preference for naturally derived antioxidants in the region. Ireland and UK are anticipated to be the frontrunners in the European market owing to increasing food and beverages demand in these regions. Europe was closely followed by North America which is presumed to witness considerable growth owing to increasing natural colorants and viscosity modifiers demand. U.S. is anticipated to be the frontrunner in the region owing to increasing anthocyanin demand in food applications. Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth owing to shifting consumer preferences towards healthy packaged food products. China and India are anticipated to be the frontrunners in the region owing to increasing food and beverages demand coupled with growing consumer disposable income. South America is presumed to witness considerable growth in anthocyanin market owing to increasing healthy product demand in form of capsules and beverages. Future demand is expected to come from emerging economies including Mexico, Brazil, China and India.

In 2019, the market size of Anthocyanin is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anthocyanin.

Leading key players of Anthocyanin Market are Iprona AG, Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, Chr. Hansen, The Good Scents Company, Lake International Technologies, DW, The Colour House, Biolink Group AS, AoSen Bio-Tech Industry, JF Natural

Anthocyanin Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Grapeskin, Black Carrots, Tomatoes, Blueberry, Red Beans

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Anthocyanin market is the incresing use of Anthocyanin in Colors, Viscosity Modifier, Natural Colorants, Anti-oxidants and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Anthocyanin market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

