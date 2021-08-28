Top Electric Vehicle Companies Worldwide 2021 – IMARC Group

The global electric vehicles market reached a volume of 2.45 Million Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 47% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

According to IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top electric vehicles companies being

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Auto

Chery

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Geely

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan

Renault

SAIC Motor

Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Request Free Sample Report of Electric Vehicles Market:https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-market/requestsample Electric vehicles (EVs) are self-propelling automobiles that function with the help of an electric motor. They replace the use of internal combustion engines with alternatives, such as self-charging devices, that convert the kinetic energy into electrical energy. As a result, they are commonly characterized by improved energy efficiency and reduced emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs). The usage of turbochargers and regenerative braking systems in these automobiles also facilitate minimized tailpipe emissions and reduced dependency on conventional fuels and gases. Consequently, individuals are widely preferring the adoption of EVs over traditional vehicles due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development. Explore Electric Vehicles Market Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-market About Us IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

