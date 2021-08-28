Top Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies Worldwide 2021 – IMARC Group

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dimethyl ether (DME) market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

According to IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top dimethyl ether (DME) manufacturering companies being

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Grillo-Werke AG

Korea Gas Corp

Mitsubishi Corporation

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Dimethyl ether (DME) refers to a colorless and non-toxic organic compound that is flammable at ambient conditions. Usually available in a gaseous state at normal temperature and pressure (NTP), it can be easily liquified upon being subjected to cooling or a moderate change in pressure, thereby making it convenient for storage and transportation purposes. It is obtained by converting natural gas, organic waste or biomass into synthesis gas, which is further converted into DME via direct or two-step synthesis. DME is degradable in the atmosphere, renewable in nature and characterized by a high cetane value. It is used as a major substitute for energy fuels in diesel engines. Additionally, it is extensively employed to replace transportation fuels, power plant fuels and propane in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) while also being utilized as a raw material in the production of numerous chemical products.

Key highlights: Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

