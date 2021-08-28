Top Hardwood Flooring Companies Worldwide 2021 – IMARC Group

The global hardwood flooring market reached a value of US$ 43.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

According to IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hardwood flooring companies being

AHF, LLC

UNILIN

Beaulieu International Group

Classen

FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

Formica Request Free Sample Report of Hardwood Flooring Market:https://www.imarcgroup.com/hardwood-flooring-market/requestsample Hardwood flooring refers to a type of flooring which is manufactured using real wood and preserves the unique appearance of the wood and textured grain. It is fixed over a proper subfloor by a fastener specifically designed for its installation. In comparison with other flooring variants, hardwood flooring is easy to install and clean, and collects relatively less dirt and dust. Moreover, it is easier to repair and refinish than laminate flooring and can be recycled without causing any damage to the environment. Explore Hardwood Flooring Market Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hardwood-flooring-market Key highlights:

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

