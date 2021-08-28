Europe Crane Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Crane Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the crane market size in Europe reached a strong growth in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). A crane is a type of construction machinery primarily used for loading and unloading heavy amounts of weight and assembling heavy machinery. It is powered by hydraulics and internal combustion engine systems that provide strength and heavy-duty lifting capabilities. A crane is equipped with a hoist rope, wire ropes or chains and sheaves. In Europe, cranes are deployed to build all types of structures, ranging from high-rise buildings to modular building constructions.
The expanding construction industry and increasing infrastructural activities are primarily driving the Europe crane market. Furthermore, cranes are employed across diverse industry verticals, such as power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, civil engineering, mining, etc., to lift and transport heavy materials. Moreover, the European Commission is extensively investing in the development of numerous infrastructures, such as roads, highways, railways, etc., which in turn is positively influencing the market growth. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for cranes across the Europe over the coming years.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Mobile Cranes
- Marine and Port Cranes
- Fixed Cranes
Breakup by Application:
- Construction and Infrastructure
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Cargotec
- Konecranes
- Liebherr-International
- Manitowoc
- Terex
- XCMG Group
- American Crane and Equipment
- Badger Equipment
- Broderson
- IHI Construction Machinery
- Link-Belt Construction Equipment
- Kobelco Cranes
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
