United States Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2020. Photoresists are light-sensitive materials that undergo chemical changes when exposed to radiation. They can be primarily classified into two types, positive and negative tone resists. Positive photoresists are more soluble in the presence of ultraviolet rays, whereas negative photoresists are insoluble. Photoengraving and photolithography are the main processes that utilize photoresists, whereas photoresist ancillaries are primarily used for lithography. These products are extensively used for printed circuit boards, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, printing plates, microelectromechanical systems, and magnetic recording heads.
The growing popularity of flat-panel displays represents one of the primary drivers for the United States photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are widely used in flat-panel displays for a response to light to form different pixels of green, blue, and other colors. Flat-panel displays are extensively adopted based on their lightweight, enhanced durability, and improved energy-efficiency, thereby augmenting the demand for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. Additionally, photoresists are used to configure multi-layered semiconductors that are essential for manufacturing consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, computers, music players, etc. Moreover, continuous innovations in display technology, coupled with the expanding semiconductor industry, will continue to drive the United States market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in the coming years. Due to these factors, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Breakup by Photoresist Type:
- ArF Immersion
- KrF
- ArF Dry
- g- and i-line
Breakup by Photoresist Ancillaries Type:
- Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Remover
- Developer
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Semiconductors & ICS
- LCDs
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- JSR Corporation
- DowDuPont
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Fujifilm Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Merck Az Electronics Materials
- Allresist GmbH
- Avantor Performance Materials
- LLC
- Microchemicals GmbH
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
