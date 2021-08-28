United States Scada Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States SCADA Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the SCADA market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2020. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) refers to a framework that controls and monitors various organization’s processes by gathering and analyzing real-time data. With the emergence of numerous advanced technologies, such as SQL, web-based applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, mobility, data virtualization, IoT, etc., there is rising adoption of SCADA across numerous organizations. It also assists in processing data for smart decision-making and communicating system issues for mitigating downtime, thereby improving the efficiency of operations. Moreover, SCADA is used in several industries, such as oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, petrochemicals, etc., to automate complex industrial processes.
In the United States, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 trends is catalyzing the adoption of SCADA systems for distinguishing faults within the machinery and minimizing potential defects. Furthermore, continuous upgradations of electrical infrastructures are also bolstering the utilization of SCADA systems in power generation, electricity grids, and sub-stations for data acquisition. Besides this, the growing depletion of non-renewable energy resources has compelled the U.S. government to enforce numerous stringent regulations that mandate the use of safe and clean alternatives across diverse industries. This is further expected to drive the demand for SCADA in the United States over the forecasted period. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Breakup by Component:
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Remote Terminal Units (RTU)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Communication Systems
- Others
Breakup by Architecture:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by End User:
- Oil and Gas
- Power
- Water and Wastewater
- Manufacturing
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Alstom
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Iconics Inc.
- Elynx Technologies
- LLC
- Enbase LLC
- Globalogix
- Inductive Automation
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
