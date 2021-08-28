United States Scada Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States SCADA Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the SCADA market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2020. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) refers to a framework that controls and monitors various organization’s processes by gathering and analyzing real-time data. With the emergence of numerous advanced technologies, such as SQL, web-based applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, mobility, data virtualization, IoT, etc., there is rising adoption of SCADA across numerous organizations. It also assists in processing data for smart decision-making and communicating system issues for mitigating downtime, thereby improving the efficiency of operations. Moreover, SCADA is used in several industries, such as oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, petrochemicals, etc., to automate complex industrial processes.

Request Free Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-scada-market/requestsample

In the United States, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 trends is catalyzing the adoption of SCADA systems for distinguishing faults within the machinery and minimizing potential defects. Furthermore, continuous upgradations of electrical infrastructures are also bolstering the utilization of SCADA systems in power generation, electricity grids, and sub-stations for data acquisition. Besides this, the growing depletion of non-renewable energy resources has compelled the U.S. government to enforce numerous stringent regulations that mandate the use of safe and clean alternatives across diverse industries. This is further expected to drive the demand for SCADA in the United States over the forecasted period. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-scada-market

Breakup by Component:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication Systems

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Alstom

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Iconics Inc.

Elynx Technologies

LLC

Enbase LLC

Globalogix

Inductive Automation

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/subscription-box-market-size-share-2021-global-industry-analysis-growth-top-companies-revenue-outlook-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-08-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/logistics-market-to-reach-us-69-trillion-by-2026-industry-overview-size-share-trends-and-top-companies-2021-08-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electric-vehicle-market-share-size-growth-companies-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-08-14

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-bathroom-market-companies-share-size-report-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-08-14

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/green-cement-market-dynamic-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-08-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/caustic-soda-market-price-analysis-demand-report-and-outlook-2021-2026-2021-08-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/list-of-top-logistics-companies-in-usa-and-worldwide-2021-08-19

https://virtual-strategy.com/2021/06/15/seaweed-market-price-2021-2026-size-growth-value-demand-driving-factors-and-research-report-imarc-group/

https://virtual-strategy.com/2021/06/22/metal-casting-market-2021-2026-industry-size-share-trends-competitive-analysis-growth-rate-forecast-and-research-report-imarc-group/