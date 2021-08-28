United States Welding Consumables Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Welding Consumables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the welding consumables market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2020. Welding consumables refer to filler and flux materials that enable a strong bond between two metals during welding. The flux acts as a deoxidizer, which prevents the formation of pores, whereas the filler materials are melted to combine the joints during the welding process. Some of the most commonly used metals in the production of welding consumables include nickel, steel, copper, rutile, aluminum, etc. These metals are utilized to fabricate stick electrodes, fluxes and solid, flux-cored, and submerged arc welding (SAW) wires, etc., which are widely adopted across the construction, automobile, transportation, and energy industries.

Request Free Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-welding-consumables-market/requestsample

United States welding consumables market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the construction industry based on new infrastructural projects and remodeling activities across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. For instance, welding consumables are widely adopted to manufacture various steel-based construction components and materials. Furthermore, the escalating demand for innovative automobile designs that offer enhanced safety and comfort to the passengers is providing a boost to the market. Moreover, welding consumables are used to produce lightweight components to increase the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Besides this, the adoption of novel laser and ultrasonic welding techniques in the manufacturing of robotic, electric and automotive components will continue to further drive the market for welding consumables in United States. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-welding-consumables-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxyfuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group: