GCC Welding Consumables Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Welding Consumables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the consumables market size in GCC region reached a strong growth in 2020. Welding consumables refer to filler and flux materials that enable a strong bond between two metals during welding. The flux acts as a deoxidizer, which prevents the formation of pores, whereas the filler materials are melted to combine the joints during the welding process. Some of the most commonly used metals in the production of welding consumables include nickel, steel, copper, rutile, aluminum, etc. These metals are utilized to fabricate stick electrodes, fluxes and solid, flux-cored, and submerged arc welding (SAW) wires, etc., which are widely adopted across the construction, automobile, transportation, and energy industries.
The India welding consumables market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the construction industry based on numerous infrastructural projects across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. For instance, welding consumables are widely adopted to manufacture various steel-based construction components and materials. Furthermore, the escalating demand for innovative automobile designs that offer enhanced safety and comfort to the passengers is also propelling the market growth in the country. Moreover, welding consumables are used to produce lightweight components to increase the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Besides this, the adoption of novel laser and ultrasonic welding techniques in the manufacturing of robotic, electric and automotive components will continue to further drive the market for welding consumables in India. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Voestalpine AG
- Colfax Corporation
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- Air Liquide
- Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.
- Obara Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Denyo Co. Ltd.
- Fronius International GmbH
- Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.
- Kemppi Oy
- Arcon Welding Equipment
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Stick Electrodes
- Solid Wires
- Flux Cored Wires
- SAW Wires and Fluxes
- Others
Breakup by Welding Technique:
- Arc Welding
- Resistance Welding
- Oxyfuel Welding
- Ultrasonic Welding
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industries:
- Construction
- Automobile
- Energy
- Shipbuilding
- Aerospace
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
