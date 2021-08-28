United States Signal Generator Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Signal Generator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the signal generator market size in United States reached a strong growth in 2020. Signal generators produce repeating or non-repeating waveforms of different shapes and amplitudes. These waveforms can be adjusted according to the impedance, modulation, output voltage and frequency. At present, signal generators are widely being employed in the defense, electronics, aerospace, and telecommunication sectors worldwide for designing, manufacturing, measuring frequencies, and troubleshooting electronic devices.

Signal generators are utilized for validating and testifying the flow of current in internal circuits. Consequently, they find application in electromagnetic wave signals as stimuli to perform numerous measurements. Apart from this, the escalating use of signal generators in measuring equipment and advanced testing is anticipated to foster the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for smartphones and laptops and the advancements in wireless and signal transferring technologies are other factors that positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the shifting preference from GPRS and WCDMA to advanced technologies, such as LTE, LTE-A, and WiMAX, is influencing the demand for error-free testing equipment with high precision, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness strong growth during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Product:

RF Signal Generator

Microwave Signal Generator

Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Vector Signal Generator

Breakup by Technology:

Global System for Mobile Phones (GSM)

Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Designing

Testing

Manufacturing

Troubleshooting

Repairing

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Communication Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Mechanical Industry

Electronics Industry

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg

National Instruments Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Tektronix Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

B&K Precision Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Stanford Research Systems

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

