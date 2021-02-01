Asia Pacific Scada Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific SCADA Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the SCADA market size in Asia Pacific reached a strong growth in 2020. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is a framework that monitors and controls various processes in an organization. It is utilized to enhance productivity and efficiency across industries such as electronics, pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, automotive, and wastewater treatment. At present, SCADA is increasingly being used due to the introduction of several modern information technology (IT) standards and practices.

The escalating demand for electricity represents one of the primary factors driving the SCADA market in the Asia Pacific region. SCADA systems are widely used to optimize, supervise, and control the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Consequently, governments of various countries are relying on SCADA systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply and distribute electricity evenly and cost-effectively, which is strengthening the market growth in the region. Furthermore, SCADA is utilized to provide stable solutions and real-time visibility of online data, histories and alarms. Moreover, stringent regulations by governing authorities are promoting the use of efficient energy management systems, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Breakup by Component:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication Systems

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Alstom

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Iconics Inc.

Elynx Technologies

LLC

Enbase LLC

Globalogix

Inductive Automation

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

