Asia Pacific Gluten-free Oats Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Gluten Free Oats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the gluten-free oats market size in Asia Pacific reached a strong growth in 2020. Gluten-free oats are cereals that are generally consumed by people who have celiac disease and gluten intolerance. They are grown in temperate regions and contain essential vitamins, fibers, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds. Gluten-free oats provide a unique flavor to the products while increasing their nutritional value and moisture retention ability. As a result, they are added to various breakfast cereals, snacks, and bakery goods like cakes, cookies, and bread.
The Asia Pacific gluten-free oats market is primarily driven by the growing gluten intolerance and the increasing number of people affected by celiac disease. The rising health consciousness has also encouraged consumers to shift toward gluten-free alternatives, such as oats, with a low-calorie value and glycemic index. Furthermore, with the growing working population and busy lifestyles, consumers nowadays prefer convenient and healthy breakfast options like gluten-free oats, which is propelling the growth of the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Breakup by Product Type:
- Rolled Oats
- Steel Cut Oats
- Oat Bran
- Oat Flour
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Breakfast Cereals
- Bakery
- Snacks
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- HORECA
- Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Quaker Oats Company
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Kinnusen Mylly Oy
- Glebe Farm Food Limited
- Avena Foods
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
