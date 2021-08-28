Asia Pacific Gluten-free Oats Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Gluten Free Oats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the gluten-free oats market size in Asia Pacific reached a strong growth in 2020. Gluten-free oats are cereals that are generally consumed by people who have celiac disease and gluten intolerance. They are grown in temperate regions and contain essential vitamins, fibers, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds. Gluten-free oats provide a unique flavor to the products while increasing their nutritional value and moisture retention ability. As a result, they are added to various breakfast cereals, snacks, and bakery goods like cakes, cookies, and bread.

The Asia Pacific gluten-free oats market is primarily driven by the growing gluten intolerance and the increasing number of people affected by celiac disease. The rising health consciousness has also encouraged consumers to shift toward gluten-free alternatives, such as oats, with a low-calorie value and glycemic index. Furthermore, with the growing working population and busy lifestyles, consumers nowadays prefer convenient and healthy breakfast options like gluten-free oats, which is propelling the growth of the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Breakup by Product Type:

Rolled Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Bran

Oat Flour

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery

Snacks

Others

Breakup by End Use:

HORECA

Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Quaker Oats Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Kinnusen Mylly Oy

Glebe Farm Food Limited

Avena Foods

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

