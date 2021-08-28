Asia Pacific Welding Consumables Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Welding Consumables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the consumables market size in Asia Pacific reached a strong growth in 2020. Welding consumables are flux and filler materials that are used in the process of welding. Some of the most commonly utilized welding consumables include stick electrodes, fluxes and solid, flux-cored and submerged arc welding (SAW) wires. They are used to combine metals and thermoplastics in heavy industries. These consumables are produced using steel, copper, rutile, ilmenite, and aluminum. Consequently, welding consumables find applications across the construction, energy, automobile, and other large-scale industries.

The Asia Pacific welding consumables market is primarily driven by the rising demand for lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts due to improving safety features of the vehicles and the evolving automobile designs. Besides this, the increasing focus of the regional governments on building sustainable residential and commercial complexes has also escalated the demand for welding consumables. These consumables also assist in safeguarding the molten weld from contaminants present in the air, ensure cost-effective welding, and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool. Furthermore, the development of semi-automatic and automatic welding production systems is also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Product:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxyfuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

